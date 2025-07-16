New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra on Wednesday inspected entry gates at 17 places in the city for the welcome of Kanwariyas

Speaking to ANI, Mishra stated that the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta would welcome the Kanwariyas arrive at the border of Delhi on July 20, further stating that the gates were named after the 12 Jyotirlingas and Lord Shiva.

"The Delhi government is ready to welcome the Kanwariyas... These gates have been built at 17 places and are named after the 12 Jyotirlingas and Lord Shiva... The Chief Minister will welcome the Kanwariyas in Delhi on July 20... Last time, 170 camps were set up in Delhi, while this time there are 374 camps, which demonstrates that the Chief Minister's plans have been widely accepted," Mishra told ANI

He further stated that proper arrangements had been made by the traffic police, Public Works Department (PWD) and other volunteers.

"The government is already welcoming the Kanwariyas. Proper provisions have been made for traffic and by the municipal corporation, PWD, civil defence, volunteers, medical staff, water and sanitation workers. This year, 374 camps have been organised in the city, which also shows that the people have welcomed the plans of the Chief Minister..." he further added.

Earlier in the day, Kanwad Yatris from Gurgaon in a remarkable journey, carried a massive 800-1,000 kg golden Shiva Kanwad on wheels during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra.

The intricately designed Kanwad, crafted in Sonipat, is carrying approximately 40 litres of sacred Gangajal, drawing admiration from onlookers along the route.

Sonu Rana, one of the Kanwariyas, shared, "This is a unique Kanwad, made in Sonipat, weighing around 800-1,000 kgs and holding about 40 litres of Gangajal. People are appreciating its grandeur. We will cover nearly 250 kilometres with it, showcasing our devotion to Lord Shiva."

The Kanwar Yatra began on July 10. During the annual pilgrimage, Kanwariyas collect holy water from rivers and carry it over hundreds of kilometres to offer it at Lord Shiva temples. Devotees across the country observe fasts, perform rituals, and undertake the Yatra as a mark of devotion. (ANI)

