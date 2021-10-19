Chandigarh, Oct 19 (PTI) Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij launched the "Swasth Haryana" mobile application on Tuesday and said it will provide relief to people from the long queues at government hospitals as they will be able to register themselves in advance.

"Through this app, patients can get themselves registered at any civil hospital of the state," Vij said at the launch of the mobile application here.

He said the app is also available on Google Play Store.

The Haryana State Health Systems Resource Centre (HSHRC) has developed the mobile app, the minister said.

Through the "Swasth Haryana" app, patients can make registrations in advance, before going to the hospital, he added.

"Thus, the rush of people at the state hospitals can also be managed in a systematic manner," Vij said.

Patients will get access to their laboratory reports through the app and will not have to visit the hospitals to collect those physically, he said.

The health minister said information pertaining to mother-child care and vaccination and the location of the nearest blood bank will also be available on the app.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, Rajeev Arora and the director general of health services, among others, were present at the launch of the mobile app.

