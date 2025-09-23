New Delhi [India] September 23 (ANI): The Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Culture on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the Stitched Ship Project - INSV Kaundinya, an initiative aimed at reviving India's ancient maritime traditions and craftsmanship.

In a social media post on X, the Ministry of Defence said that the project is centred around INSV Kaundinya, a traditional wooden sailing vessel constructed without the use of modern welding or riveting techniques. Instead, it uses the age-old "stitched ship" technique, a unique form of shipbuilding indigenous to India.

Also Read | Kabul to Delhi via Plane Landing Gear: Is Viral Story of Afghan Boy Reaching India From Afghanistan Hiding in Aircraft's Rear Wheel Well True or Fake? Know the Truth Here.

"Ministry of Defence &@MinOfCultureGoIsigned an MoU for the Stitched Ship Project - INSV Kaundinya. A traditional wooden sailing vessel built without modern welding or riveting, #INSVKaundinya revives India's ancient maritime craftsmanship," the Ministry of Defence posted on X.

As per the MoU, the Indian Navy will be responsible for maintaining, operating, manning the crew, and planning the voyage of the vessel. Later this year, INSV Kaundinya will set sail to Oman, retracing millennia-old trade and cultural routes that once flourished across the Indian Ocean.

Also Read | Delhi: 13-Year-Old Afghan Boy Sneaks Into Kam Air Flight RQ-4401’s Landing Gear Compartment to Reach India (See Pics).

"Under the MoU, the @indiannavy will undertake maintenance, operations, crew manning & voyage planning. Later this year, she will sail to Oman, retracing millennia-old trade & cultural routes across the Indian Ocean,'' the Ministry added in its post.

Earlier, the Indian Navy's indigenous stealth frigate INS Satpura arrived at Colombo, where it received a warm welcome from personnel of the Sri Lanka Navy.

"#IndianNavy's indigenous stealth frigate #INSSatpura, arrived at Colombo to a heartening welcome by the personnel of @srilanka_navy showcasing both nations' enduring friendship & joint commitment to regional peace and prosperity," the Indian Navy spokesperson posted on X.

During the visit, the Indian Navy will engage in various professional exchanges, including rescue drills, force protection exercises, yoga sessions, and sports fixtures with the Sri Lankan Navy.

The visit also included high-level interactions aimed at enhancing bilateral naval cooperation. The Commanding Officer of INS Satpura called on Rear Admiral SJ Kumara, Commander Western Naval Area, to discuss avenues for strengthening joint maritime operations and interoperability.

"Commanding Officer called on RAdm SJ Kumara, Commander Western Naval Area. Discussions held on enhancing bilateral naval cooperation & joint activities to boost operational synergy - furthering partnership under Govt of India's #NeighbourhoodFirst & #MAHASAGAR initiative," the post added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)