New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Ministry of Education celebrated International Women's Day at its premises at Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi on Friday, bringing together women employees from all departments to acknowledge their contributions, share inspiring stories.

The event aimed to recognize the contributions of women in the Ministry of Education and promote their well-being through an interactive session.

Secretary, Department of Higher Education Vineet Joshi; Additional Secretary, Sunil Kumar Barnwal; Additional Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy Anandrao Vishnu Patil; Joint Secretary, Higher Education, Rina Sonowal Kouli; graced the occasion with their presence. The event was further honored by the participation of the Vice Chancellor of NIEPA Shashikala Wanjari, who attended as the Guest of Honour, said the Ministry of Education.

During the event, Vineet Joshi, highlighted the dedication and efficiency of women in task execution, emphasizing their responsiveness and sense of responsibility.

He emphasized the Ministry's commitment to maintaining a gender-inclusive workforce, ensuring equal opportunities for all. He highlighted the leadership demonstrated by women across various roles, acknowledging their contributions in strengthening the institution.

Shashikala Wanjari emphasized the extraordinary role of women in the Indian context, drawing inspiration from figures like Ahilyabai Holkar and Jijabai. She highlighted how these icons efficiently managed both family and administration, setting an example for society, the ministry added.

To inspire and empower the attendees, Dr Jitendra Nagpal, psychiatrist at Moolchand Hospital, delivered a session focusing on the general well-being and professional growth of women employees. The session provided valuable insights on maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

All women employees of the Ministry of Education joined the celebration, reflecting the ministry's commitment to acknowledging the hard work and dedication of its female workforce. (ANI)

