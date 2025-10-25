New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): As part of Special Campaign 5.0, focusing on efficient archival management and preservation of important government records, R.K. Pattanayak, Additional Secretary and Nodal Officer, coordinated with the Director General, National Archives of India (NAI), for the transfer of departmental records/files that are more than 25 years old on October 24, a release from the Ministry of Law and Justice stated.

Officials from NAI visited the Department's record room and carried out an appraisal of the files identified for transfer.

As per the release, the activity was conducted under the close supervision of Pattanayak, and Rakhi Biswas, Under Secretary, along with other officers and staff of the Legislative Department.

Earlier, as part of the Special Campaign 5.0, the Ministry of Coal and its Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have undertaken various initiatives to promote cleanliness, enhance operational efficiency, and foster sustainability across the coal sector.

During the implementation phase from October 2 to 31, significant progress has been achieved. A total of 1,205 sites have been cleaned, covering 68,04,087 sq. ft., moving steadily towards the overall target of 82,51,511 sq. ft. Against the target of 8,678 MT of scrap, 5,813 MT has been disposed of, generating revenue of Rs. 22.87 crores.

The historic "Tally Bungalow "at Bankola Area, Eastern Coalfields Limited, has been restored and repurposed into a Yoga and Recreation Centre. Built during the British era, the 80-year-old structure has been renovated with care to preserve its architectural heritage, as per the ministry.

Northern Coalfields Limited introduced a first-of-its-kind Vocational Training Portal on 30.09.25, offering comprehensive, end-to-end digital vocational training management and a one-stop platform for seamless training, evaluation & certification of contractors' employees.

An unused space at Jayant Area, previously cluttered with scrap, has been transformed into a Music Room "JHANKAAR". This creative initiative encourages cultural expression and promotes holistic well-being among employees and their families and stands as a best practice at NCL. (ANI)

