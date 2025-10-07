New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has freed 79,774 square feet of office space across its establishments and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) as part of a special campaign aimed at creating sustainable and environment-friendly workplaces.

The campaign, conducted between November 2024 and August 2025, also focused on disposing of long-pending references and improving administrative efficiency.

During the campaign period, the ministry conducted 2,405 Swachhata drives across various sites, including field and outstation offices. As part of efforts to clear pending matters, the MHA successfully disposed of 493 references from Members of Parliament (MPs), two proposals from the Cabinet, 104 references from State Governments, and 30 communications from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The ministry also resolved a significant volume of public correspondence, disposing of 40,880 public grievances and 1,864 appeals received during the campaign window.

To ensure smooth monitoring and coordination, the MHA utilised a dedicated intra-ministry digital portal, enabling all divisions, Union Territories, and Delhi Police to upload and track campaign-related data in real time. This digital integration helped streamline communication and enhance accuracy in reporting progress across departments.

The initiative forms part of Special Campaign 5.0, launched by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) to promote cleaner, more efficient, and environmentally responsible government offices. The campaign is being monitored at the highest levels of the ministry to ensure tangible results.

The MHA has directed all CAPFs and Central Police Organisations (CPOs) to actively participate and "go the extra mile" to meet the campaign's goals. The emphasis remains on sustainability, digitisation, and efficient record management, ensuring that government workspaces remain organised, green, and citizen-friendly.

Through these efforts, the MHA has demonstrated its commitment to building a cleaner and more efficient governance ecosystem, aligning with the broader vision of Swachh Bharat and administrative excellence.

The MHA and its organisations have been carrying out this special drive on a monthly basis to enhance cleanliness, optimise office space, and strengthen record management. (ANI)

