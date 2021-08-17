New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): The Ministry of Power held a review meeting of the Committee constituted to look into the issue of Sub-transmission system on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, the ministry of power said that the terms of reference of the committee were to suggest measures for the reduction of losses in the sub-transmission system and for ensuring reliability and efficient performance.

Also Read | Dehradun Man Loses Rs 90,000 to Fraudster After Calling on Fake Customer Care Number While Ordering T-Shirt Online.

The Ministry added, to make recommendation for promoting capital and technological investment of sub-transmission system. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)