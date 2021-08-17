Dehradun, August 17: A case of online fraud has come to light from Dehradun in Uttarakhand where a man was duped of Rs 90,000 by fraudsters while trying to buy a T-shirt online. Reports inform that the man was duped by a fake customer care agent while purchasing a Rs 599 T-shirt on an online shopping website. The man lost a whopping amount which is about a lakh. The victim of the online fraud has been identified as Narendra Rawat, a resident of Nehru Gram.

In his complaint, the man said that he was cheated of the whopping amount while he was trying to order a T-shirt through an online shopping website. In his complaint, Rawat told the cops at Raipur police station that while making the payment, he faced some issues and decided to contact the customer care service. Pune Techie Duped of Rs 15 lakh By Fraudsters On Pretext of High Returns For Investment on Bike-Sharing App.

On searching the internet, the man found called on a number that he found online. Unfortunately, it was a fake customer care agent who took the credentials from the victim and siphoned off Rs 90,000 from his bank account after asking all the details from him. The man realised that he was duped after he received a message from the bank showing the debited amount from his bank account. The man tried to contact on the same number again, but it showed unreachable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2021 04:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).