Guwahati, May 18 (PTI) After sending a message to a friend that she had been subjected to sexual assault, a 14- year-old girl allegedly killed herself in the house of a college teacher in Assam's Chirang district, police said on Tuesday.

The assistant professor of a college in Bengtol, at whose house she had been staying for around a year for the purpose of studying, was arrested on the charge of rape and abetment to suicide.

The police in a statement said that the minor girl was found hanging on Monday but the matter was not informed to the authorities.

The teacher and her family members were trying to perform her last rites when the police, after getting a tip- off from someone, reached the spot and stopped them. The body was sent for post-mortem examination.

During the investigation, it was found that the girl had sent a message through a social networking platform to a friend saying she did not want to live anymore as she had been subjected to sexual assault, the statement said.

The accused who was also booked for causing disappearance of evidence and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, was remanded to three days' police custody by a local court.

