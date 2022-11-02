Panaji, November 2: A six-year-old boy from Mumbai who was holidaying with his parents in Goa drowned in the swimming pool of a hotel in North Goa district, police said on Wednesday. Goa: Bank ATM in Baina Dispenses Three Times Extra Cash Without Deducting From Accounts.

The incident took place at the hotel located in Candolim area on Tuesday following which police received a call, Calangute police inspector Dattaguru Sawant told reporters. Goa is Hosting 3-day Civil Air Navigation Services.

The body was later sent for an autopsy, he said. The boy and his parents had arrived in Goa a couple of days back, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)