Balrampur (UP), Jun 19 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four men in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on the night of June 12 while the girl was returning from a fair, they said.

According to the police, Shiva Yadav, Akhtar Raza, Raj Qureishi and Firoz raped the girl and threatned her before fleeing.

When the girl reached her home, she informed her family members about the ordeal. The family approached the police on Wednesday and lodged the FIR against the four accused, they said.

The police said they have arrested all the accused and have sent the girl for a medical examination.

A detailed probe is on in the matter.

