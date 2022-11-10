Ballia (UP), Nov 10 (PTI) A 12-year-old girl here was allegedly raped by a man living in her neighbourhood, police said on Thursday.

The accused, who is 28 years old, has been arrested, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Usman said that the girl was allegedly being threatened and raped by her neighbour.

According to police, the accused had raped the girl several times in the past with the girl, but this time she told her parents about him.

Following a complaint by the girl's father, a case was registered against the man under the relevant sections of the IPC, including POCSO Act.

The accused was arrested on Thursday, the DSP said, adding that the girl has been sent for medical examination.

