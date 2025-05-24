New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in broad daylight in Delhi's Burari area, police said on Saturday.

Two juveniles were apprehended near Dhaula Kuan on May 22, they said, adding that a dagger used in the alleged murder has been recovered from their possession.

"During interrogation, one of the juveniles disclosed that the boy also lives in the same locality and had previously threatened to kill him. Due to this, both the minors stabbed the teen," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam said.

The incident took place around 2.30 pm on May 22 when the victim was stabbed multiple times by the duo following a personal dispute. The teen succumbed to injuries at the hospital during treatment. Following this, a case was registered at Burari Police Station, he said.

"On receiving input about their movement, the juveniles were intercepted near Dhaula Kuan and a dagger was recovered from them. During interrogation, both confessed to their involvement in the murder," the officer said.

The minors have been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

According to police, one of them had previously been involved in stabbing cases registered at Bhalswa Dairy Police Station in 2024 and 2025.

The other has a case of dacoity, that took place in 2024, registered against him at the same police station, they said.

The minors had gone into hiding after the crime but were caught while meeting their associates at Dhaula Kuan, the police said. Further investigation is in progress.

