Agartala, Oct 26: A minor tribal girl, who was returning home from a cultural programme, was allegedly gang-raped in Tripura's Khowai district, the police said on Wednesday.

One person has been arrested in connection with the case so far, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Prasun Tripura told reporters.

The incident came days after another teenager was allegedly gangraped in Unakoti district, with the opposition claiming that a state minister's son was involved in the crime. According to the police complaint filed by the tribal girl in Khowai, she was returning home with friends from a Kali Puja programme when three men, all drunk, waylaid her and held her captive.

The girl said that the men snatched phones from them and let the others go, but not her, the SDPO said, quoting the FIR. The men then allegedly took turns to rape her, the girl said in the complaint. "Of the three accused, one has been arrested. The other two will be nabbed soon," Tripura said. The girl has undergone medical tests and her reports are awaited, he added.

