Palghar, Oct 26: At least two persons were killed and five others injured in a major blast followed by a fire that occurred in a chemical factory in Tarapur industrial area of Maharashtra's Palghar on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in the evening at the Bhageria Industries Ltd at its plant in the Tarapur-Boisar industrial belt, said an official of Palghar police control room. Maharashtra: Fire Breaks Out in Chemical Company Due to Boiler Explosion in Palghar District; Several Feared Trapped.

The fire brigade, police and other rescue teams rushed to the site to render assistance and work is on to retrieve more victims who may be trapped there.

The injured victims, some who sustained critical burns, have been taken to nearby hospitals, and preliminary investigations launched, said the official. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man Records Video As Wife Hangs Self From Ceiling Fan, Dies in Kanpur (Disturbing Video).

According to initial reports, the explosion followed by a gas leak and blaze may have taken place during certain routine maintenance work of a boiler in the plant, and further details are awaited.