A man died while his seven-year-old son sustained injuries after the lift they were using malfunctioned and fell in a four storey building in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur area, a police official said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Nawab Shah, a resident of Samsul Road, Jaitpur Extension Part-2. Shah's son Farhan sustained minor injuries. Shah was working as a builder and residing at Jaitpur for the last one year.

According to a senior police official, on Wednesday, information was received from Apollo hospital in Jasola Vihar that Nawab Shah has been admitted in the hospital after he sustained injuries in the lift mishap.

"Acting on the information, a police team went to the hospital. The doctor told the police that Shah sustained injuries in both legs and both feet when the lift fell," said the officer.

"A police team visited the building where the incident occurred and the lift was found in a damaged condition and it seemed that the accident occurred due to a sudden fault in the machinery," said the officer.

"The four storey building was likely constructed 2-3 years ago. Shah succumbed to his injuries in the hospital," the police said.

"A case under sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC has been registered and later, section 304A (causing death by negligence) was registered at the Kalindi Kunj police station," said the officer adding that the builder involved in the construction and installation of the lift is yet to be traced.