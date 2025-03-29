New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Minister of Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju launched a project under the Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan (PM VIKAS) scheme aimed at empowering the Sikh community through skill development, employment generation, and financial support.

The Union Minister said that the initiative would require coordination with the Delhi government and is expected to provide not only training but also stipends and financial assistance to the beneficiaries.

Speaking to the media about the program, Kiren Rijiju said, "Under the responsibility of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, a special program has been started today for the Sikh community. Through the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), we have signed an MoU to start a very big program. It will require the cooperation of the Delhi government. We have started work from today, our goal is to give skills to youth and women. There will be a provision of a stipend in this. We will also provide financial help. Employment will be generated."

The minister stressed that the programme aligns with the government's larger vision of inclusive development and targeted support to minority communities.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Minority Affairs, the program covers 31,600 candidates, including 29,600 candidates for skill training and 2,000 candidates for educational support. The project has been implemented by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

As part of the project, candidates will be trained in industry-aligned job roles that cater to emerging workforce demands, such as AI Data Scientist, Telecom Technician (5G), Technical Artist (AR-VR), Graphic Designer, and Solar PV Installer, among others.

Additionally, those undergoing skill training will be provided with employment opportunities, ensuring a seamless transition into the workforce. All candidates will also receive a monthly stipend from the Ministry during the training.

This initiative highlights the Government of India's commitment to skill development and economic empowerment, particularly through the minority community institutions of the concerned community, ensuring that youth are equipped with future-ready skills.

DSGMC's participation in PM VIKAS reinforces its dedication to community upliftment through education and vocational training.

Speaking to ANI over the Waqf Amendment Bill, Kiren Rijiju said, "Everyone in our country has the freedom of speech. There is freedom to oppose or support any bill. I request everyone to read the provisions of the bill carefully and then react."

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa visited and paid obeisance at the Sri Rakab Ganj Sahib Gurdwara in Delhi. (ANI)

