Srinagar, Feb 7 (PTI) Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday condemned the killings of two men in Kathua and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

This cycle will continue until accountability is fixed, he said in a post on X.

Also Read | Mental Health Issues in India: Tele-MANAS Helpline Receives More Than 18.1 Lakh Calls Till February 2025, Health and Family Welfare Minister Prataprao Jadhav.

Makhan Din (26), a resident of Batodi village in Kathua accused of being involved in militancy, allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday night due to police "harassment".

The district administration and police have ordered separate probes into the matter.

Also Read | What Is Nomophobia? How Does Fear of Being Without Mobile Phone Affect People? Know Causes, Symptoms and Preventions.

A truck driver was killed in Army firing on Wednesday in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir after he did not stop his vehicle at a checkpost despite repeated warnings.

"The unfortunate saga of extra judicial killings and rights violations of people of J&K continues as the perpetrators are never brought to the book," Farooq said.

"This cycle will never cease until accountability is established and justice delivered," he said.

The Hurriyat expressed "sorrow and regret" over the two incidents.

"These incidents are condemnable and very disturbing," it said in a statement.

It is the responsibility of the authorities, including the elected representatives, to ensure that these crimes do not take place, it said.

"If sadly such incidents do take place, these should be investigated and those behind them be punished," the amalgam said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)