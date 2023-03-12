Injured Miscreant shot at leg in encounter with police in UP's Mainpuri (Photo/ANI)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 12 (ANI): A miscreant was allegedly shot in the leg and his other associates were injured in a brief late night encounter with police here in Kurawali town in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri area, official said on Saturday.

"The Micreant Mohammad Hasim was shot in the leg during the encounter," Superintendent of police Mainpuri said.

The injured accused has been admitted to the hospital, offficial added.

Police said that 2 motorcycles, illegal arms, cartridges and some jewellery were recovered from the miscreants.

According to the police, the rest of the miscreants have been identified as Mohd Hussain, Johnny alias Rishabh, Kalam & Abhay. "All of them have been arrested," the police official informed.

During the interrogation, the arrested miscreants revealed that the two miscreants Irfan and Ashish managed to flee from the spot, official added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

