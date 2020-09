New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Two men allegedly broke the rear window pane of a car belonging to Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha and stole his laptop when the vehicle was parked outside a house in west Delhi's Naraina Vihar area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident place took place on Monday night, and a case of theft was registered at the Naraina police station based on a complaint filed by Shivam Agarwal, who works for the MLA, they said.

Agarwal told the police that the miscreants came on a motorcycle, broke the rear glass pane of the car and stole the laptop from the back seat, a senior officer said.

A security guard of the area noticed that one of the glasses of the car was broken and Agarwal was subsequently alerted, he said.

CCTV footage of nearby places have been checked, and efforts are being made to trace the culprits and recover the stolen laptop, the officer added.

"We have registered a case of theft and are probing the matter. Multiple teams have also been formed to trace the culprits," said Deepak Purohit, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).

Chadha said he has written to Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava about the incident.

In the letter, the MLA said the unabashed manner in which the act was committed clearly indicates that there is an unholy nexus of anti-social elements to disrupt law and order.

"It is also significant to note that the brazen attack on a sitting MLA or that too in an area like Naraina Vihar bears testimony to the rumbling law and order situation in Delhi on the ground as well as the blatant impudence of the offenders.

"Pertinently, incidents of repeated attacks on me viz, thrice since February 2020, begs a serious question that if the legislature/official functionaries are attacked in this fashion and are put to constant threats and fear then what would be the plight of a common man," Chadha said in the letter.

Speaking to PTI over the phone, the legislator said, "My official laptop containing documents was stolen. This is the third incident in last six months that happened with me. Earlier in February too, someone broke the glass of my car and stole some valuables. Being a legislator, if I am not safe in this city, then what about the safety of common people? It shows the law and order situation in the capital of the country. I shudder to think about the plight of the common man."

