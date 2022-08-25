Jajpur, Aug 25 (PTI) Miscreants uprooted and decamped with an automated teller machine (ATM) of the State Bank of India in Odisha's Jajpur district in the dead of the night, police said on Thursday.

The daring loot came to light in the morning after a local found the ATM missing from the kiosk at Neulpur Chhaka in Dharmasala block, around 50 km north of Cuttack.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the miscreants might have cut the machine with a gas cutter late on Wednesday night and taken it away in a vehicle, Dharmasala Police station Inspector Rakesh Tripathy said.

Bank officials could not tell the accurate figure about the cash because a private company loaded the cash in the ATM, which was not guarded by a security guard, the officer said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is on, he added.

