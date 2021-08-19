Gorakhpur (UP), Aug 19 (PTI) The body of a five-year-old child was on Thursday recovered from a sugarcane field here, police said.

The child, Nagendra, went missing on Wednesday from his house in Matihnia Somali village that falls under Pipraich area, they said.

“With the help of villagers, the body of the child was found in a sugarcane field near his village. His hands were tied and there was no injury mark on the body," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Kumar Tada said.

Police force and forensic team reached the spot and inspected the entire area.

“The victim's body has been sent for postmortem and we have started searching for those involved in the act," he said, adding his family members have not expressed their suspicion against anyone so far.

The victim's father, Dilip, is a carpenter by profession. On Wednesday night, he was sleeping on terrace with his wife Suman and sons – Narendra and Nagendra.

On Thursday morning, Dilip found his younger son, Nagendra, missing and informed police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)