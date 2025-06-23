Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], June 23 (ANI): The 233rd Mid-Term Council Meeting of the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) concluded successfully at Mizoram University in Aizawl on Saturday.

According to the release, the two-day event that started on Friday, June 20, served as a pivotal platform for stakeholders and experts in road development to discuss advancements and future strategies for road infrastructure across the country.

The meeting witnessed the participation of prominent dignitaries, including: Secretary General, Indian Roads Congress (IRC), Director General (Road Development), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Additional Director General, Border Roads East, Additional Director General and Chief Engineers from MoRTH, Engineer-in-Chief, Public Works Department (PWD), Mizoram and Chief Engineer, Project Pushpak, Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

V Umashankar, Secretary of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, addressed the gathering virtually, emphasising the ministry's commitment to enhancing road infrastructure nationwide.

The deliberations were centred on improving the quality and sustainability of road infrastructure, best practices, and collaborative efforts in road construction and maintenance.

The release said Jitendra Kumar, VSM, Additional Director General (ADG) BR East, shared insights on strategies to foster partnerships and ensure superior road development.

This council meeting underscored the critical importance of teamwork among stakeholders, technological integration, and policy alignment to bolster India's road network.

It added that the IRC continues to lead the way in advancing road engineering and infrastructure, ensuring seamless connectivity and supporting economic growth. (ANI)

