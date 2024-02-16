Aizawl, Feb 16 (PTI) Assam Rifles has recovered heroin and other contraband worth Rs 130 crore in Mizoram over the last 45 days, an official said on Friday.

During operations conducted in different parts of the state since January, personnel of the paramilitary force seized 4 kg of heroin, 3.3 lakh tablets of methamphetamine and other contraband, including “exotic animals”, he said.

Three persons, including an Assam resident, have been arrested for possessing the drugs, the official said.

The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and produced before the magistrate on Friday, he added.

