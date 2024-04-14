Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], April 14 (ANI): Assam Rifles, along with the Special Narcotics Police Station, CID (crime), Aizawl recovered 27 soap cases (325.3 gm) of heroin worth Rs 2,27,65,000 in three different operations in Aizawl.

Assam Rifles also said that it had apprehended three individuals on April 13, 2024.

The operations were carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Special Narcotics Police Station, CID (Crime), Aizawl, based on specific information.

The approximate cost of the recovered 27 soap cases of Heroin No. 4 is Rs 2,27,65,000 (Rupees Two Crore Twenty-Seven Lakhs Sixty-Five Thousand only).

The recovered consignment and apprehended individuals were handed over to the Special Narcotics Police Station, CID (Crime), Mizoram, and Aizawl on April 13, 2024.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

