Aizawl, Feb 21 (PTI) The Mizoram Assembly on Wednesday paid rich tributes to former minister KL Lianchia, who died of pneumonia last month at the age of 91.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma made obituary references to the former minister and recalled the service rendered by him as a politician.

Leader of Opposition Lalchhandama Ralte also made a condolence speech and spoke about the contributions of the veteran politician.

The members observed one-minute silence to pay respects to the departed soul.

Lianchia quit his job as a government teacher and joined the People's Conference (PC) party in 1982.

He was elected to the fourth Mizoram Union Territory Legislative Assembly on a PC ticket from Lungpho constituency in 1984.

He contested the first state assembly polls from his home turf Lungpho in 1987 and got elected.

Lianchia was elected to the state assembly for the second time in 1998 and was a cabinet minister holding health and family welfare and sericulture departments in the Mizoram People's Conference-Mizo National Front (MNF) alliance government.

