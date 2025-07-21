Aizawl, Jul 21 (PTI) The Mizoram government has approved the applications of four companies intending to set up ginger processing units in the state, an official said on Monday.

He said a meeting of the empowered committee on investment chaired by Chief Minister Lalduhoma gave nod to Uttar Pradesh-based Sjar Consulting Private Limited, Opickpure Organic Pvt. Ltd (Himachal Pradesh) AV Biotech (Rajasthan) and a local company 'Lushai Organic' to establish ginger processing units.

Also Read | PM Modi's UK Trip: Piyush Goyal To Accompany PM Narendra Modi From July 23 to 24 to Britain for Signing of Free Trade Pact.

The state government has recently declared ginger as the state's flagship crop.

The official said that Sjar Consulting Private Limited from Noida proposed to invest Rs 38 crore and employ more than 200 people in setting up the units, while Opickpure Organic Pvt. Ltd. from Kangra intends to invest Rs 2.5 crore, with a potential to provide employment to around 50 people.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Woman Accuses BJP MLA Prabhu Chouhan's Son Prateek of Rape, Threatens To Kill Self if Justice Not Served.

AV Biotech, based in Bikaner, has shown interest in investing around Rs 13.95 crore for setting up a ginger processing unit, which could generate employment for around 100 people, he said.

Lushai Organic, on the other hand, decided to invest Rs 1 crore and generate employment for 20 people in setting up a ginger processing unit, he added.

Formalities are yet to be completed and a special investment committee has been formed to take final decision at the earliest, the official said.

He said that the committee will prepare draft MoU and monitor land, power and water supply required by the companies in consultation with the management of such companies.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)