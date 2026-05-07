India News | Mizoram Government Signs MoU With Ministry of Jal Shakti For Implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], May 7 (ANI): The Government of Mizoram and the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Government of India, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today for the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) 2.0 in New Delhi.

Union Minister for Jal Shakti, C R Paatil, joined the programme virtually from his office. Hon'ble Chief Minister of Mizoram, Lalduhoma, along with Professor Lalnilawma, Minister, PHE, Mizoram and officials from the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department, participated online from Aizawl.

Also Read | Bihar Cabinet Portfolio Allocation 2026: Samrat Choudhary Retains Home, Vigilance and Key Departments, Nishant Kumar Gets Health; Check Full List.

On behalf of the Government of Mizoram, the MoU was signed by Smt. Zodingpuii, IAS, Secretary to the Government of Mizoram, while Smt. Swati Meena Naik, Joint Secretary, signed on behalf of the Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation, Government of India.

In his virtual address, the Chief Minister stated that Mizoram is among the first states in India to successfully achieve 100% implementation under the Jal Jeevan Mission, providing Functional Tap Water Connections to 133,060 households. All schools and Anganwadi Centres across the state have also been covered with Functional Tap Water Connections.

Also Read | West Bengal Assembly Dissolved As Mamata Banerjee Refuses To Resign After Election Defeat.

Out of 852 Water Supply Schemes sanctioned, 849 have already been physically completed, achieving nearly 99% completion. Additionally, 28 Water Testing Laboratories have been established across the state.

The Chief Minister expressed his satisfaction at signing the MoU for JJM 2.0 and emphasised that the mission will be effectively implemented in the state. He noted that it will play a crucial role in achieving the vision of a developed India (Viksit Bharat).

He also urged the Ministry to expedite the release of the pending Central share of funds for JJM, which has been due since December 2024.

Meanwhile, with the introduction of passenger and freight train services, Mizoram has experienced a significant transformation in both passenger transportation and the movement of goods across the state, the release said.

According to the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, this development has not only improved connectivity but has also contributed to economic growth and further strengthened tourism in the region.

The release said that the newly opened railway line in Mizoram has given a boost to tourism, with the state witnessing a steady increase in the number of visitors over the past six months. Railway services in Mizoram reached a new milestone with the arrival of the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train at Sairang Railway Station for the very first time on February 12, 2026, under the "North East Discovery" circuit.

Since the commencement of train services on the Bairabi - Sairang route in September 2025, public response has been overwhelming. The Sairang-Anand Vihar Rajdhani Express has recorded occupancy exceeding 150% in both directions. The Sairang-Guwahati Express and Sairang-Kolkata Express have similarly registered strong occupancy levels of over 100%, clearly reflecting robust demand and strong public acceptance of railway services from Sairang. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)