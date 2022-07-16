Aizawl, Jul 16 (PTI) The Mizoram government on Saturday served show cause notices, seeking explanations from National Health Mission staff, who are on indefinite strike over certain benefits since Thursday, an official said.

The show cause notices issued by National Health Mission (Mizoram) Director Dr Eric Zomawia informed the employees that they have violated the Mizoram Essential Service Maintenance Act, 1990 for being on leave for three days without permission and supporting an indefinite strike by ignoring the government notifications issued on July 8 and July 13.

The notice issued to each agitating staff reminded them that they could be terminated, imprisoned and fined for not honouring the agreement deeds signed by the workers before their recruitment.

"You are liable to be terminated, imprisoned for a year and fined Rs 2,000 for failing to resume your duties as per the agreement deed," the notice issued by the director on the directive of the state health department said.

It asked the agitating staff to give explanations within three days of the order of why they should not be terminated.

More than 2,000 contractual employees under the NHM are on indefinite strike since Thursday after they had taken mass casual leave between Monday and Wednesday demanding regularisation, medical reimbursement, regular pay and transfer allowances.

The agitation was spearheaded by National Health Mission Employees Union of Mizoram (NEUM).

The association had alleged that the government ignored their plights and did not take a concrete step to regularise them under the state government.

It also alleged that the workers were paid very irregularly and did not enjoy medical reimbursement and transfer allowances as a result of which they faced a financial crisis.

The government had earlier warned the workers to be back to their duties citing "untimely" amid rising COVID-19 cases.

It also said that the government constituted a study group to assess the problems of the workers and find solutions to their plights, which required time.

The NHM staff have also been paid till May and salary for June is under process, the government had added.

Meanwhile, NEUM president Malsawmtluanga Hauhnar said they will continue with the strike.

