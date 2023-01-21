Champhai (Mizoram) [India], January 21 (ANI): Thwarting a drug smuggling attempt, Assam Rifles apprehended two persons and recovered heroin worth Rs 55.50 lakh from Champhai.

Based on intelligence input, Serchipp Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles (East) in collaboration with local police conducted a search operation in the general area of Talangsam village of Champhai district on Friday.

According to Assam Rifles, the approximate cost of the recovered heroin is Rs 55.50 lakh. The seized consignment and apprehended individuals were handed over to Champhai Police for further legal proceedings.

The ongoing smuggling of illegal drugs is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, said Assam Rifles. (ANI)

