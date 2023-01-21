Mumbai, January 21: A mentally challenged girl was allegedly gang-raped by three minors in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai when she went to attend nature's call, said Mumbai police. Mumbai Shocker: Man Assaults Woman After She Raises Objection to His Cat Entering Her Home in Bhiwandi; Complaint Filed.

The accused allegedly took the girl forcibly inside the toilet, raped her and recorded a video, and uploaded it on social media, added the police. Mumbai Shocker: 42-Year-Old Man Rapes, Impregnates Minor Daughter; Arrested.

The girl's brother saw the video that went viral and informed relatives. A case was filed at the Ghatkopar police station, and the accused minors were sent to the juvenile home. Further probe underway Mumbai Police.

