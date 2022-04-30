Aizawl, Apr 30 (PTI) With less than a week left for the Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) polls in Mizoram, political parties are leaving no stones unturned to notch up a major victory ahead of the 2023 assembly elections.

The 25-member council for Mara people in south Mizoram's Siaha district will go to the polls on May 5.

The Mizo National Front (MNF), which rules the state, is contesting all the 25 seats. The BJP, which is in power in the council, has fielded candidates in 24 seats, while the Congress has named 23 candidates.

The state's main opposition party Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), in its electoral debut in the MADC polls, is contesting eight seats.

The MNF said it was confident that it would win the elections, considering the work the state government has done for the people.

"Looking at the enthusiasm and jubilant mood of the MNF workers in Mara area, I am very optimistic about the council polls," Rural Minister Lalruatkima, who is leading the party's campaign, said.

Lalruatkima hit out at the Congress for granting permission for opening wine shops during its rule, which he claimed left many children as orphans and many women widows.

The MNF government is working hard to protect the state boundaries unlike the Congress, he claimed.

The Congress also exuded confidence in winning the elections, claiming that the people have lost trust in the MNF government of the state.

Congress Legislature Party leader Zodintluanga said the party was working for the poor, and is reforming itself under the leadership of its new state president Lalsawta.

"There are times when people reject the Congress, but it rises again," he said.

State BJP president Vanlalhmuaka said his party was hopeful of winning at least 14 of the 25 seats.

"If there is no unprecedented incident, BJP will win 14-17 seats," he claimed, adding that the campaigning in the area is in full swing.

Some BJP leaders from others states are also camping in the Mara area at present, Vanlalhmuaka said.

Senior ZPM leader Lalduhoma said his party would work for the development of the farmers in the Mara area if voted to power in the council elections.

Stating that his party will form the next government in the state, ZPM working president K Sapdanga claimed MNF was reluctant to fight the 2023 assembly elections.

