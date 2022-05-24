Aizawl, May 24 (PTI) The Mizo National Front-Congress combine has got approval from Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati to form a governing body in the Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC), an MNF leader said on Tuesday.

MNF leader HC Lalmalsawma Zasai, who was tipped to become the deputy chief executive member, told PTI that the governor had on Monday given his nod to the joint legislature party of the MNF and the Congress to form the next governing body in MADC.

He said the governor also asked Congress leader H Malvina, who was tipped for the chief executive member, to prove his majority by a confidence motion within two weeks.

Malvina would take oath as the CEM on Wednesday.

The MNF-Congress combine was "confident to prove its majority" in the upcoming floor test, Zasai said, adding that a session of the council would be convened soon after the swearing-in ceremony of the CEM.

In an unexpected move, four Congress members tied up with arch-rival MNF to form an executive body in the MADC after the announcement of the council poll results on May 9.

The Congress state headquarters has taken strong exception to the alliance between Mara District Congress Committee (MDCC) and the MNF in the Mara council.

In the MADC polls held on May 5, the BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 12 out of 25 seats, while the MNF bagged nine seats and the Congress won four.

According to a seat and portfolio sharing formula worked out by the MNF and the Congress, the CEM, three executive members and one nominated seat would go to the latter, while the former would occupy the deputy CEM, council chairman, five executive members and two nominated seats.

MNF member N Viakhu was elected as the council chairman.

Meanwhile, sources in the Congress said the party disciplinary action committee is yet to serve show cause notices to leaders of Mara District Congress Committee and its four elected members in the council.

MADC is one of the three autonomous district councils in the southern part of Mizoram constituted for the Mara community.

The council has 25 elected members and three nominated representatives.

