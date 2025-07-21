Aizawl, Jul 21 (PTI) Mizoram Rajya Sabha MP K. Vanlalvena on Monday said he had raised concerns over the sharp increase in airfare between Aizawl and Delhi during a meeting of Parliamentary floor leaders.

The meeting was held in New Delhi on Sunday.

Also Read | Who Was VS Achutanandan? From Early Life to Political Journey, Know Key Things About Iconic CPI(M) Leader and Former Kerala CM.

Vanlalvena highlighted that he had traveled from the Mizoram capital to Delhi on July 9 via IndiGo Airlines, and was charged Rs 25,951—an amount, he claimed, higher than the airfare from Delhi to Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia.

"I raised the issue of the unreasonable airfare hike on the Aizawl–Delhi route, especially during the holiday season," he said, adding that the concern drew attention from several leaders attending the meeting.

Also Read | 'DGCA Cracking Under Pressure': AAP MP Raghav Chadha Flags Civil Aviation Safety Concerns During Monsoon Session in Rajya Sabha; Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Responds (Watch Video).

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)