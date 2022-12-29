Champhai (Mizoram) [India], December 29 (ANI): Police on Wednesday busted a fake currency note gang and arrested six persons in Mizoram's Champhai district.

Acting on a tip-off, Champhai district police seized Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) valued at Rs 8,52,500 (total of 1705 nos of Rs 500 denomination note) at Zotlang in Champhai district.

Police also arrested five accused persons and they were identified as Laltlanzova (38-year-old), Lalnunzauva (25-year-old), Lalhriatpuia (27-year-old), Lalthangmawia (24-year-old), Rosangzuala (38-year-old) and all of Zotlang, Champhai.

Champhai district police have registered a case u/s 489B/489C of IPC.

A police official said that another person involved in the case Lalbiaktluanga (48-year-old) of Venglai, Lunglei was also arrested on Wednesday evening in Aizawl by the Kulikawn police station team.

Further investigation on forward and backward linkages is in progress. (ANI)

