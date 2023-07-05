Aizawl, Jul 5 (PTI) Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Wednesday said it will strongly oppose any move to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and appealed to the people of the state to collectively oppose it.

Earlier on Tuesday, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC), a conglomeration of leaders of major churches have written to the Law Commission of India objecting to the implementation of the UCC in the country.

Mizoram Congress chief spokesperson and former Rajya Sabha member Ronald Sapa Tlau told reporters in Aizawl that MPCC president Lalsawta, who is now in New Delhi, will submit a letter objecting to the UCC to the Law Commission of India.

He said the move to legislate the UCC should be opposed by all people of the state.

"It is imperative that all people object to it collectively in order to protect and safeguard our cultural and religious identity," Tlau said.

The UCC refers to a common set of laws on marriage, divorce and inheritance that would be applicable to all Indian citizens irrespective of religion, tribe or other local customs.

The Law Commission had on June 14 initiated a fresh consultation process on UCC by seeking views from stakeholders, including public and recognised religious organisations, on the politically sensitive issue.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday wrote to the Law Commission of India that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is "against the interest of the ethnic minorities in general and the Mizos in particular."

Zoramthanga, also the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) president, said that his party believes that UCC is in conflict with the religious and social practices of the Mizos and their customary laws that are protected by the Art 371(G) of the Constitution.

"Since the proposed implementation of UCC throughout the territory of India is in conflict with the religious and social practices of the Mizos and of their customary/personal law which is specifically protected by constitutional provision, the said proposal of the NDA government at the Centre as can be seen in the Law commission notice cannot be accepted," Zoramthanga, who was written on his party's behalf, had said in his letter.

The MNF is a constituent of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and also an ally of the NDA at the Centre.

The MKHC had also written to the Union Law Commission that it strongly opposed the implementation of UCC in the country.

The Committee claimed in its letter that the UCC is detrimental to the unity in diversity of Indian culture, religions and customs and is undermining the rights and privileges of the Mizos enshrined in Article 371(G) of the Constitution.

