Aizawl, Sept 9 (PTI) Mizoram on Wednesday reported its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 69 more people, including 48 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, testing positive for the disease, an official said. The fresh infections have pushed the state's caseload to 1,192, he said. Six Army men were also among the new patients, the official said. The 69 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Aizawl district.

Mizoram has not reported any fatality due to COVID-19. The northeastern state now has 442 active COVID-19 cases while 750 patients have recovered from the disease.

According to the health department, 46,414 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state till Wednesday. PTI

