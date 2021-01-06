Aizawl, Jan 6 (PTI) At least 13 people, including two security personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram on Wednesday, raising the tally in the state to 4,247, a health department official said.

All the fresh cases were reported from Aizawl district, he said.

"Seven cases were detected through RT-PCR at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) and six through rapid antigen tests. Two security personnel of Assam Rifles and Border Security Force were among the new patients," the official said.

Seven of the 13 patients were asymptomatic.

Five have travel history and two were detected during contact tracing, while it is yet to be ascertained how the remaining six persons contracted the disease, he said.

Mizoram now has 86 active cases and 4,153 people have recovered from the disease so far and seven died.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 97.79 per cent, the official said.

The state has so far conducted 1,83,145 sample tests, including 873 on Tuesday, and the positivity rate is at 2.32 per cent, he added.

