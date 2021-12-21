Aizawl, Dec 21 (PTI) Mizoram's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 1,39,705 on Tuesday, with 217 more people testing positive for the infection, a health department official said.

Also Read | NEET-PG 2021 Counselling: Resident Doctors of Delhi Hospitals Hold 'Phool Wapsi' Protest Outside Health Ministry in Nirman Bhawan.

The north-eastern state on Monday had reported 33 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day spike in nearly eight months, and two more deaths.

Also Read | Ugandan Woman Held at Indira Gandhi International Airport With Heroin (Watch Video).

The state's coronavirus death toll remained at 533, with no new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 6.74 per cent from 11.22 per cent on the previous day, he said.

Of the new cases, Aizawl district reported 89, Khawzawl (35), Lunglei (28), Saitual (17), Mamit (14), Champhai (12), Hnathial (11), Serchhip (6), Siaha (2), Kolasib (2) and Lawngtlai (1).

The number of active cases now stands at 1,649.

As many as 220 patients recuperated from the disease on Tuesday, taking the total number of people who have recovered from the contagion to 1,37,523, the official said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is 98.43 per cent, and the death rate is 0.38 per cent, he said.

The state has conducted more than 14.85 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, a bulletin released by the health department said.

Over 7.28 lakh people have been vaccinated, and 5.84 lakh of them received both doses, state immunisation officer Dr. Lalzawmi said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)