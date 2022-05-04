Aizawl, May 4 (PTI) Mizoram on Wednesday reported 44 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 2,27,600, a health official said.

The toll remained at 697 as no new death was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The positivity rate dipped to 7.57 per cent from 10.96 per cent on Tuesday as the fresh cases were detected after testing 581 samples, he said.

There are 433 active cases in the state at present. So far, 2,26,470 people have recovered from the infection, including 86 on Tuesday, he said.

