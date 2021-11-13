Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], November 13 (ANI): Mizoram reported 669 new COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Friday, the state health bulletin informed on Saturday.

According to official data, the cumulative caseload of the state stands at 1,28,217 including 5,654 active cases at present.

No recovery has been reported from coronavirus infection on Friday, while the total number of recoveries in Mizoram stands at 1,22,105.

With the addition of one fatality, the total number of fatalities rose to 458. (ANI)

