Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], January 16 (ANI): Mizoram reported 875 new COVID-19 cases during last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,52,255.

According to the State Department of Information and Public Relations, there are currently 8,921 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

1,42,764 have been discharged.

As many as 2 person succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 570.

Meanwhile, India has recorded 2,68,833 fresh COVID-19 cases and 402 fatalities in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

