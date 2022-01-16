Mumbai, January 16: One person was injured after a truck loaded with sand overturned on an autorickshaw near Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

Police Inspector of MIDC area Anagha Ashok Satavase told ANI, "An accident occurred near Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road in Durga Nagar in Mumbai. A truck that was full of sand overturned on an autorickshaw. The people present at the spot rescued the autorickshaw driver with the help of JCB and crane machine."

"In this incident, several bikes along with the autorickshaw have been badly damaged. The autorickshaw driver was rushed to a nearby hospital and doctors said that his condition is critical at the moment," he said. "A case has been registered. The truck driver is absconding," he added. Further probe in the matter is underway.

