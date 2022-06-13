Aizawl, Jun 13 (PTI) Mizoram on Monday reported two new COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day spike this year, taking the tally to 2,28,575, a health official said.

The state had reported 28 cases on Sunday.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Police Rescue Abducted 20-Year-Old Uttar Pradesh Girl From Morena.

The coronavirus death toll rose to 701 after a three-month-old infant succumbed to the infection at a COVID-19 health centre in Lunglei town on Sunday, he said.

Mizoram now has 168 active cases, while 2,27,706 people have recovered from the infection.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Cyber Thugs Dupe Bank Manager, College Advisor of Rs 1,42,000 in Lucknow.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 3.39 per cent from 13.39 per cent on the previous day, the official said.

The northeastern state has conducted more than 19.33 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 thus far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)