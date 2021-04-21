Aizawl, Apr 21 (PTI) Mizoram's COVID-19 tally crossed the 5,000-mark on Wednesday as 90 more people, including nine CRPF personnel, tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

The fresh infections -- 69 in Aizawl, 16 in Lawngtlai, two each in Mamit and Kolasib and one in Sercchip -- have pushed the state's caseload to 5,085, he said.

Thirty-one new patients have travel history, while 59 infections were detected during contact tracing, the official said.

The state now has 504 active cases, while 4,569 people have been cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 89.86 per cent. Twelve patients have succumbed to infection to date.

Mizoram has so far tested over 2.80 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 2,605 on Tuesday. The overall infection rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

Over 1.36 lakh people, including 32,773 senior citizens, have been vaccinated so far, of whom 35,501 have been administered both doses.

