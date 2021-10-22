New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General MM Naravane on Friday complimented the members of the Indian Army team for the remarkable achievement of winning Gold Medal in premier patrolling event.

The event is conducted every year in Wales, the United Kingdom by the British Army.

"General MM Naravane #COAS complimented the members of #IndianArmy team for the remarkable achievement of winning #GoldMedal in premier patrolling event #ExerciseCambrianPatrol, conducted every year at #Wales by #BritishArmy #IndianArmy #StrongAndCapable," the ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY tweeted from its official Twitter handle. (ANI)

