Budaun (UP), Oct 25 (PTI) A mob attacked a police team in a village in Budaun's Alapur area injuring a constable when they went there after receiving reports of gun shots, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Kakrala village on Saturday night.

Also Read | Mann Ki Baat, October 25, 2020 Live Streaming: Watch And Listen to PM Narendra Modi’s Address to The Nation Via Radio Programme.

After receiving reports of gun shots, constables Ashok Bhadauria and O P Singh reached the village, following which a mob attacked them and started brick-batting, ASP Praveen Singh Chauhan said.

Bhadauria sustained injuries during the attack and rifle of one of the two policemen was snatched by the mob, he said.

Also Read | India Reports 50,129 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Tally Inches Closer to 79 Lakh, Death Toll Rises to 1,18,534.

Later, senior police officials reached the spot with additional force and controlled the situation.

Budaun SSP Sankalp Sharma said police have recovered the rifle which was snatched from the constable and two persons have been arrested in this connection.

Efforts are on to nab others involved in the incident, he said.

The injured constable was admitted to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable, the SSP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)