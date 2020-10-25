New Delhi, October 25: The COVID-19 tally in India inched closer to 79-lakh mark with a spike of 50,129 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike in coronavirus cases, India's COVID-19 tally has now mounted to 78,64,811. Of the total cases in the country, 6,68,154 are active cases after a decrease of 12,526 in past 24 hours. As many as 70,78,123 people have been cured and discharged from different hospitals across the country. With 578 new fatalities, the death toll has mounted to 1,18,534.

In a significant achievement, India's total recoveries have crossed the landmark milestone of 70 lakhs. The Health Ministry said that the top 4 states account for more than half of the total recovered cases and about 44% active caseload of the country is contributed by them. The COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 89.53 percent and the fatality rate is 1.51 per cent, the ministry data said. AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Volunteer in Brazil Who Died Didn't Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Shot: Report.

Here's the tweet:

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 11,40,905 sample tests in a single day on Friday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 10,25,23,469.

In India, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 16,38,961 cases. The death toll in the state mounted to 43,152 with 137 new fatalities reported on Saturday. Apart from Maharashtra, the other states that have been severely affected by coronavirus include Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: PM Justin Trudeau Announces New Plan for ‘Made-in-Canada’ Coronavirus Vaccine.

India is the second worst-hit country by coronavirus after the US. Globally, the coronavirus cases has topped 42.5 million, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,148,940, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 42,532,198, while the death toll surged to 1,148,943, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) said.

