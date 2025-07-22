Palghar, July 22 (PTI) A mob thrashed four persons, including three men posing as transgenders, on Tuesday while accusing them of attempting to kidnap children in an auto rickshaw in Vasai taluka of Palghar district, police said.

The incident occurred in Kuranwadi area of Khochivade village, when three girls and a boy were walking home from school along the main road.

"Four individuals, including three men posing as transgender and a rickshaw driver, allegedly tried to intercept the children and threatened them with a knife. The children resisted the attempt and raised an alarm," a police official said.

Hearing screams of the children, villagers rushed to the spot and thrashed all four suspects before handing them over to the police, he said.

Police have registered a case of kidnapping and recorded statements of the children and the accused.

