New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): A mobile tower in Safdarjung Enclave fell last night as the parts of the National Capital received gusty winds and heavy rainfall on Saturday overnight. There were no casualties or injuries reported in the incident.

Delhi received a welcome shower of relief on Sunday from the recent heatwave. Parts of Delhi experienced rainfall, bringing down temperatures and improving air quality

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a severe thunderstorm and strong wind alert for the city, warning residents to stay indoors.

According to the IMD, "a moderate to intense spell of rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning, and squally winds reaching speeds of 80-100 kmph" swept through the capital during the early hours.

Visuals from Krishi Bhavan, Rafi Marg, and Udyog Bhawan showed heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashing the national capital, bringing respite from the heat.

Two thundersqualls along with hailstorm activity were recorded at Safdarjung between 0348 to 0350 hrs IST and 0358 to 0400 hrs IST. The first squall saw gusty winds reaching 82 kmph, while the second saw a peak wind speed of 104 kmph, the IMD said.

The weather department urged residents to take precautions. "Stay indoors and avoid travel unless necessary," the IMD advisory said, as flying debris and low visibility posed risks on the roads.

However, the intense wind and rain also disrupted early morning traffic, with waterlogging reported in several low-lying areas.

Earlier this week, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning that Delhi NCR may experience heatwave-like conditions with temperatures potentially exceeding 45°C. (ANI)

